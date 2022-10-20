Perry Schnarr name interim trustee for Fairfield township

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Fairfield Township board held a special meeting in the aftermath of trustee Taletha Coles Resignation.
During that meeting the board motioned to officially make Perry Schnarr Interim Trustee.
After researching the Indiana state code the Fairfield board came to the conclusion that Schnarr would assume the Interim position.
Schnarr was the township board president before taking on his new role. He will take back over that position once his interim term is up.
Schnarr was sworn in this afternoon at the township office before the meeting.
Also on the agenda at tonight's meeting...removing coles from bank accounts.Members of the community voiced their concern over making sure coles was removed from any financial account with the township.
Though Coles has stepped down from her former position, Interim trustee Perry Schnarr says there is still a lot of work to be done.
“It's not over yet. We've got to find out what's in [the township office], what is there? Kind of a sigh of relief but then in the other instance I got a job that I didn't apply for. So Perry Schnarr don't know what he's doing. But I'm going to find out. Like I said earlier It's going to be a village. And that's what we're going to do. The Village is going to help me run Fairfield township.” Schnarr said.
The Fairfield township board also said at the meeting they hope to have the office open to the public by next week.