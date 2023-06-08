People of All Ages Cooled Down at the Strawberry Fest

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a steady turnout, as many members of the community attended Franciscan Health Senior Promise's Strawberry Fest earlier today.
The event occurred from 11 AM to 1 PM. During that time, the sun was beaming with hardly a cloud in sight, but guests were able to cool off with some strawberry shortcake offered to each person. There also were door prizes, and stations that had senior-assisting programs, like assistant-living displayed.
The Senior Service Coordinator Sherri Van-Buren said this event was primarily for the seniors ages 55 and older.
"This is the second year we've had it, and we're doing this to celebrate the seniors in our community. I think it's a way to bring the seniors together. It gets them here to socialize, meet new people, make new friends."
She also revealed why she does what she does.
"I love doing events like this. I love working with seniors. I've worked for/with seniors for 25 years. And any opportunity that I have to engage with seniors and to give back to them, I want to take advantage of that."
One of the guests shared what she loved about the event.
"It means a lot because I love strawberries! [Plus], this is the only way you can find out about a lot of the things going on, and I was going to go back to get more information about upcoming events," Attendee Ellen Barker said.
The next event the Franciscan Health Senior Promise will host will be on Tuesday, June 13th, where they'll be partnered with the Lafayette Police Department to talk about phone scams and other frauds.
For more information about their events, click here.