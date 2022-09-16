Penguin art display installed in Columbian Park Zoo

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There are some new additions to the Columbian Park Zoo.
The zoo has installed a new bronze art display near its Penguin Cove exhibit.
It was made possible thanks to a gift to the Lafayette Parks Foundation by the Jana and Jeff Kessler Family.
The art was created by local sculptor, Rita Hadley, and features four bronze penguin sculptures and is a depiction of the penguin lifecycle.
Zoo Assistant Director Caitlin Laffery said the sculptures are more than just artwork.
"They are almost identical to the real life size of a penguin," she said. "So, they can really get a feel for the true size of African penguins. They can even learn more about their natural history through these sculptures, and it's just a really fun photo opportunity and learning opportunity for the whole family."
Hadley has completed several other commissioned works of art for Columbian Park Zoo.
She and her husband, Rick, plan to donate three additional penguin statues.
The last day of the 2022 zoo season is Saturday, Oct. 8.
You can also check out the new sculptures during Boo at the Zoo October 20 through the 22.