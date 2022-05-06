Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A 30-year old man remains in critical condition Friday. According to Lafayette Police, he was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning at Creasy Lane and Landmark Drive.
A portion of Creasy was closed for hours this morning while the crash reconstruction unit investigated the scene. The road has since been opened back up.
The driver was not injured.
However, News 18 did confirm the pedestrian was taken to the hospital, like we said, in critical condition.
Police say the driver showed no signs of intoxication, but did submit to a chemical test.
Those results are pending from the Indiana State Police Lab.