Pedestrian hit, killed on Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman was hit by a car and killed early Wednesday morning on Sagamore Parkway near the Wabash River bridge.
West Lafayette police received multiple reports at about 4:40 a.m. of a naked woman running into traffic east of the Soldiers Home Road interchange.
A driver later hit the woman and submitted to a voluntary blood draw, but police don't suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash, according to a news release.
Officers found the woman's body lying in the eastbound lanes of Sagamore Parkway.
The road was closed for several hours as detectives investigated the crash and set up a barrier to obscure the body.
The woman's name is being withheld pending family notification.
Anyone with information about the crash, especially those who were driving in the area early Wednesday morning, are asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200.