...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4
feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Parents react to syringe exchange program relocation at LSC work session

  Updated
  • 0
Parents react to syringe exchange program relocation at LSC work session

The biggest concern was the relocation of the Syringe Exchange Program.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — The Lafayette School Corporation held a work session to discuss future plans for the school district. There was a public participation segment in the beginning of the meeting. The biggest concern was the relocation of the Syringe Exchange Program.

Parents and community members filled the room and gave their inputs on the situation. Parents with children that attend surrounding schools told News 18 they were not aware of the program's relocation.

They expressed their frustrations to the board saying how it is not safe for their kids to be going to school with the program just down the road.

Brent Justice has a kid in the LSC district. He says he was shocked when he heard the news less than a week ago.

"I believe that the goal of that program is not being served well by hosting it in a neighborhood where users are not here often," said Justice.

He says that he plans to get into the city commissioners meeting to give others a say on how these programs are handled.

Justice created a petition and over two hundred and fifty people have signed in less than 48 hours.

