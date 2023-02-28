Parents react to syringe exchange program relocation at LSC work session

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — The Lafayette School Corporation held a work session to discuss future plans for the school district. There was a public participation segment in the beginning of the meeting. The biggest concern was the relocation of the Syringe Exchange Program.
Parents and community members filled the room and gave their inputs on the situation. Parents with children that attend surrounding schools told News 18 they were not aware of the program's relocation.
They expressed their frustrations to the board saying how it is not safe for their kids to be going to school with the program just down the road.
Brent Justice has a kid in the LSC district. He says he was shocked when he heard the news less than a week ago.
"I believe that the goal of that program is not being served well by hosting it in a neighborhood where users are not here often," said Justice.
He says that he plans to get into the city commissioners meeting to give others a say on how these programs are handled.
Justice created a petition and over two hundred and fifty people have signed in less than 48 hours.