Parents charged in deadly accidental shooting at Romney Meadows

  • Updated
One-year-old shot, killed at Romney Meadows apartments

Three Lafayette Police officers stand outside the door of an apartment at 504 Westchester Lane in Lafayette Tuesday afternoon. One-year-old Isaiah Johnson died of a gunshot wound Tuesday at the Romney Meadows apartment complex in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors charged the parents of 1-year-old Isaiah Johnson after the boy was accidentally shot and killed by his 5-year-old sibling.

As we've reported, the shooting happened in March inside a Romney Meadows apartment.

Deonta Johnson, 27, and Shatia Welch, 24, face a litany of felony neglect and drug-dealing charges.

They were arrested in LaPorte and are awaiting extradition to Tippecanoe County.

An autopsy found the victim died of a gunshot wound to the head with traces of marijuana in his blood, according to court documents.

A hair follicle sample from the boy's sibling tested positive for cocaine and other metabolites, the court documents allege.

Police say they found a handgun in a dresser drawer and fentanyl pills on a shelf inside the apartment, as well as a baggie of marijuana inside a car parked outside the building.

Johnson and Welch provided conflicting stories of how they stored their gun and how one of their children got ahold of it.

This story will be updated.

