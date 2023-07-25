Parents charged in deadly accidental shooting at Romney Meadows

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors charged the parents of 1-year-old Isaiah Johnson after the boy was accidentally shot and killed by his 5-year-old sibling.
As we've reported, the shooting happened in March inside a Romney Meadows apartment.
Deonta Johnson, 27, and Shatia Welch, 24, face a litany of felony neglect and drug-dealing charges.
They were arrested in LaPorte and are awaiting extradition to Tippecanoe County.
An autopsy found the victim died of a gunshot wound to the head with traces of marijuana in his blood, according to court documents.
A hair follicle sample from the boy's sibling tested positive for cocaine and other metabolites, the court documents allege.
Police say they found a handgun in a dresser drawer and fentanyl pills on a shelf inside the apartment, as well as a baggie of marijuana inside a car parked outside the building.
Johnson and Welch provided conflicting stories of how they stored their gun and how one of their children got ahold of it.
