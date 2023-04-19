Panda Express to open on the east side of Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A fast casual chain is opening a location on the city's east side.
Contractors are building a Panda Express near South Street and Creasy Lane in Lafayette, according to building permits filed with the City of Lafayette.
Construction is happening at the site of the old New Cheng Du Chinese restaurant, which is torn down and replaced with the beginnings of a new foundation.
This new restaurant will be the third Panda Express in Greater Lafayette.
The chain operates other locations in West Lafayette and at Tippecanoe Mall.