Pair charged in Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two suspects are charged in connection to an argument that turned into a shooting in Lafayette.
Police were called to a residence on Elk Street for a report of a fight last weekend.
Officers found a victim who was bleeding heavily after being shot in the leg.
The victim told police he argued with 31-year-old Dontrell Lewis and 25-year-old Eric Denman Jr.
Court records say Lewis took a gun from the victim and struck him in the head with it.
The pair also allegedly threatened to take the victim's jewelry and money.
The victim says Denman pulled out a gun, threatened to kill him, and then shot him in the leg.
Officers located the suspects nearby and arrested them.
They face felony charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon.