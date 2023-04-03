Oxford man accused of faking town marshal's Facebook account

OXFORD, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is accused of using a fake social media account to file a complaint against a deputy town marshal.
Zachary Bowers, 30, is charged with a felony count of identity deception and false informing.
Indiana State Police say he filed a complaint with the Benton County Sheriff's Office that a town marshal was harassing his wife over Facebook Messenger and sent an unsolicited nude photograph.
The town marshal was put on administrative leave during the state police investigation.
State police say Bowers had created a fake Facebook account that appeared to be the town marshal, and used the account to send unsolicited messages to his own wife, and sent threatening messages to himself.