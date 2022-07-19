 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HOT CONDITIONS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

With temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s, combined with
high humidity, heat index values may exceed 100 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Overweight trucks blamed for INDOT's SR 225 closure

  • Updated
  • 0
State Road 225 bridge in Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — The State Road 225 bridge is out of commission until further notice.

Battle Ground Town Council President Jim Miller says the bridge was a quick way to cross the Wabash River.

"To me, it's a shortcut. And, I think, to a lot of the locals, it's a shortcut. ... We're going to be happy to see a refurbished bridge," Miller says.

But the town didn't have much say in the matter.

"Not much. It's all state-driven," Miller says. "The choices were short-term inconvenience ... or permanently shut down. What's your choice?"

Megan DeLucenay, public relations director for the Indiana Department of Transportation's west central district, says drivers must wait for a bridge rehabilitation project in 2024.

"So back in May, after an inspection, our team found cracks in the bridge caused by overweight vehicles continuously crossing it illegally," DeLucenay says.

INDOT officials are closing the bridge in the meantime because its 12-ton weight limit is frequently ignored.

"Overweight vehicles would still continue to cross it, causing significant damage, even more damage that's already been done, and it could be damage that we can't repair," DeLucenay says.

That's not an option, says Larry Walker, who's lived near the Battle Ground side of the bridge for 42 years.

"It needs to stay," Walker says. "Everybody knows the one-lane bridge heading to Battle Ground."

Walker has this message for truckers turning a blind eye to the bridge's weight limit, which caused the historic steel structure to crack.

"Leave my bridge alone," he says.

The bridge was originally built in 1910.

All weight restrictions will be lifted when the bridge rehabilitation project is finished.