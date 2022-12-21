 Skip to main content
Overnight police chase ends in crash, leads to three missing juveniles

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A police chase on I-65 ending in a rollover crash on State Road 25. According to Indiana State Police, around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning ISP attempted to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle fled from police northbound on I-65

ISP said the vehicle ran off the road around the 175 mile marker and continued next to the interstate. the vehicle then ran off the embankment, landed on State Road 25, and hit another embankment, then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.

ISP said further investigation revealed there were three juveniles in the vehicle who were all reported missing from Indianapolis on December 20, 2022.

The three juveniles were transported to a Lafayette area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver was identified as Guadalupe Guerrero, 39, from Fishers, IN. Due to the extent of the driver's injures, she will remain at a Lafayette area hospital. The case will be turned over to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutors Office for review and determination of charges to be filed.

State Road 25 was shut down for several hours for crash reconstruction.

