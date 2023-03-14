Overdose deaths in Tippecanoe County at highest point since at least 2018

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Overdose deaths are at the highest point since officials started tracking them in 2018.
That's according to Coroner Carrie Costello's 2022 annual report released last week.
Costello blames fentanyl for the majority of last year's deaths.
Many illegal drugs are cut with the dangerously potent opioid, Costello says, noting an extremely small amount can be deadly.
"It's very deadly and it takes a very little amount of fentanyl to cause the death," Costello says. "That's something new that people are having to be aware off. It can be put into multiple different, either illegal drugs, or if it's a prescription drug, and they become addicted to and take more than what's prescribed."
Below is breakdown of overdose deaths from 2018 to 2022:
- 2018: 45
- 2019: 38
- 2020: 38
- 2021: 44
- 2022: 48
Costello says the majority of deaths involved single men who were 30 to 50 years old.
She adds an overdose fatality drug task force reviews every death and how it could have been prevented.
"Fentanyl deaths are increasing, and we need to be aware of that, and, as a community and as agencies work together, to identify how and why they're increasing and address that piece of the epidemic so we can help our community," she says.