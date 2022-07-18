Overdose awareness event moves to downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local overdose awareness event is moving downtown.
International Overdose Awareness Day will take place in Tippecanoe County on from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 on Main Street from Third to Fourth streets.
The annual event usually takes place at Columbian Park.
Donna Zoss, chair of the Drug-Free Coalition of Tippecanoe County, says organizers are shifting downtown in hopes of hosting a bigger and better event to draw in more people.
"How this is different is we're making the event bigger and larger," Zoss says. "We're reaching out to more people. We want to make the public aware of the fact that there is help available for individuals that are suffering from substance use disorder."
The event will feature a hog roast, a proclamation by local officials and a time for remembrance.
The Tippecanoe County Health Department will also offer free naloxone training.
"Overdoses happen to everyone," Zoss says. "It does not discriminate. ... It is here in our community whether we want to admit it or not."