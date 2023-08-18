OUTFest 2023 Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Local Pride Community Center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This year's 15th Annual OUTFest is celebrating 20 years of Pride Lafayette Community Center.
It will be taking place tomorrow on Main Street between 6th and 9th Streets from 4 PM to midnight..
OUTFest is a family-friendly street festival celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual community in downtown Lafayette, Indiana.
There will be 90 vendors and local Main Street businesses featured there along with a family area and a drag show to end the night.
President of Pride Lafayette and Chair of OUTFest Ashley Smith states this event will keep going strong regardless of what's happening nationally.
"It shows that the Greater Lafayette Community is open to diversity and inclusion, and that we are an open community for everyone to live. Because everybody needs to remember we're all neighbors. We all have to live next door to each other, so just like us, we want to be left alone and be able to live just like everyone else. We don't want to force ourselves onto anyone, we are not trying to push any type of agenda. The only thing we want to do, as LGBT individuals is have the same seat at the table as everyone else. We're excited to have the entire community with us, supporting us, and to be able to still be here," she said.
Tickets are $10 for adults, while children 12 and under are free.
An additional $20 donation will be optional at the gate.