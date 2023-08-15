Ouibache Music Festival to return to Columbian Park

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A summer staple for music lovers in Greater Lafayette is upon us.
The 5th annual Ouibache Music Festival will soon be providing tunes at Columbian Park.
This festival is dedicated to preserving and celebrating traditional music roots.
Musicians come from all over the world to play tunes, tell stories, and commune with one another.
The Bryan Metzger Memorial Legacy Award given each year at the festival also supports local music education and accessibility to students.
This year's Festival takes place August 26th from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Columbian Park Amphitheater.
Admission is free and open to the public.