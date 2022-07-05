Otterbein reflects with town's 150 Project, prepares for next 150 years

OTTERBEIN, Ind. (WLFI) – A local town is preparing to celebrate a major milestone next month. After nearly half a year of collecting artifacts and gathering stories, the Otterbein 150 Project is set to open to the public in August.
The project commemorates the first 150 years of Otterbein's history as an incorporated town. The town, which stretches over parts of both Tippecanoe and Benton Counties, was founded in 1872 by William Otterbein Brown. He served out of his home as the town’s schoolmaster and postmaster.
The project's organizing committee has been collecting hundreds of artifacts. The Otterbein 150 Project manager Brooke Sauter says in addition to the physical items, hearing people's stories has also helped tell the town's story.
Sauter says many people in Otterbein and beyond have been contributing pieces to the exhibit.
"They have been brought to us by town members who either still live here and have lived and worked and grown up here and spent their livelihoods here in the town,” Sauter said, “but also people who maybe are from Otterbein and moved away or folks who are not even from this area and moved and really found that same love for the town that our committee shares."
The display of keepsakes and the stories with them will be showcased at the Otterbein Public Library. Library director Latisha Provo says this project is a way to remind people of the resolve of small towns like Otterbein, which has just under 1,000 residents.
"I think a lot of people think that the small towns are dying,” Provo said. “We like to show them that they are alive and well and that they are important and that there is a lot of community support. This is a great place to raise your children."
Even for people who aren't from Otterbein, Provo says she hopes the Otterbein 150 Project will inspire them too.
"It's a good opportunity for them to think about their history and what they have to offer, what they have to preserve,” Provo said. “What stories they should share to their children, to their families, to their community and maybe inspire them to do something in their own community to celebrate events like this."
The event celebrates what is still to come for Otterbein, and as Sauter says, provides a glimpse of what once was as well.
"While some of these pieces are very simple and they're a part of day-to-day life, it's neat because it really paints that picture of what life looked like back in the day,” Sauter said.
The Otterbein 150 Project will be on display at the Otterbein Public Library from August 4-December 31. The project will help kick off the town's annual street festival, which runs this year from August 4-7.
Learn more about the Otterbein 150 Project here.