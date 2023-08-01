Otterbein man arrested after high-speed motorcycle chase

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An update to a story News 18 has been following: Police have released the name of an Otterbein man who's accused of leading them on a high-speed chase Sunday night.
It started around 9:45 at the intersection of Sagamore Parkway and Cumberland Avenue.
State troopers tried to stop 24-year-old Dalton Turnpaugh on his motorcycle.
Turnpaugh allegedly sped away and reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.
Police say he ditched the motorcycle near the roundabout at Klondike Road and Cumberland, tried to run away and was eventually arrested.
Turnpaugh's also accused of having meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on him.
He bonded out of jail on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and being a habitual traffic violator.