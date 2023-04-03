Otterbein couple charged in 4-month-old son's death

OTTERBEIN, Ind. (WLFI) — A couple faces criminal charges after their 4-month-old son died of asphyxiation.
Prosecutors say the baby died in July, only days after the couple left him in a hot vehicle for 13 minutes while they went inside a drug store.
Kelsey Harrington and Joshua Perry each have been charged with felony counts of neglect resulting in death, and neglect of a dependent.
Prosecutors say the couple was visited by a DCS case manager the day after police found the baby in a car on an 84-degree day.
The social worker instructed the couple on safe sleep practices.
Four days later, the boy died of positional asphyxia while sleeping.
Prosecutors say surveillance footage from their apartment complex shows the couple left the apartment for about four hours, leaving the baby alone.