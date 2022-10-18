OTC hearing aids now available in retailers

INDIANA (WLFI) — Over-the-counter hearing aids are now available in stores and online retailers starting Monday after an FDA ruling took effect in August.
The ruling allows people ages 18 or over to purchase hearing aids without a required medical evaluation or prescription.
Health experts do, however, recommend to get your hearing tested before purchasing OTC hearing aids. This is to determine whether your hearing loss is caused by a condition that may not require hearing aids.
Shannon Van Hefti is a clinical associate professor and the Director of Clinical Education and Audiology at Purdue University. She says that the cost of OTC hearing aids will depend on the manufacturers.
"So OTC hearing aids do not have a specific cost as set by the manufacturers yet, but they will. Our belief is that they're going to be about $1,000 for a pair of those hearing aids," Hefti said. "The quality is going to be a one size fits most, so it won't be perfect for everyone, but it will have the option for volume control for some basic amplification."
Van Hefti also told News 18 that there is no regulation yet on refunds or returns.
However, OTC hearing aids will require quality control practices to prevent potential damages to hearing in patients.