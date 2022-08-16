Opening soon, Malibu Jack's Theme Park is hiring

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - A new indoor theme park is coming to Lafayette next month!
Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Park will be opening next month at the Tippecanoe Mall. The attraction is currently hiring for many position.
According to a press release from the company, Malibu Jack's is a massive indoor theme park that features bowling lanes, go-karts, motion theater rides, a tropical-themed miniature golf course, laser tag, arcade, All-Star basketball shootout, and bumper cars. The indoor park will also contain slides, tunnels, and climbing opportunities inside the "Bounce Beach" kid's playground.
For a list of open positions, click here to visit their site.