Opening arguments surround disability, not age, of Natalia Barnett

LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) — A jury is selected and opening arguments are done Monday in a case that's gained nationwide attention.
Michael Barnett and his ex-wife, Kristine, are accused of abandoning their adopted daughter in Tippecanoe County and moving to Canada in 2013.
But the Barnetts have said their daughter, Natalia, who suffers from dwarfism, was an adult pretending to be a child at the time of adoption.
Attorneys on both sides, however, didn't discuss much of the controversy surrounding Natalia Barnett's age and instead focused on her disability.
Deputy Prosecutor Jackie Starbuck questioned jurors about their thoughts on dwarfism, including if they've seen reality TV shows about little people.
Defense attorney Terrance Kinnard asked jurors about parent and sibling relationships and whether or not they thought it was illegal or immoral to treat one child differently than another.
Jurors were painstakingly interviewed and often taken to a side room for private questioning.
Both sides had agreed to a jury by about 2:45 p.m.
During opening arguments, Starbuck argued Natalia Barnett was dependent on her adoptive parents for food, rent and other essentials.
Kinnard called the younger Barnett able-bodied and argued she was no longer interested in being a part of the family.
Neither attorney discussed her adoption or her age except for once, when Kinnard asserted she was 24 years old at the time of alleged abandonment.
He noted the Barnetts moved to Canada so one of their sons could attend a prestigious institute of theoretical physics.
Witnesses will take the stand Tuesday in day No. 2 of the trial. Natalia Barnett is expected to take the stand at some point this week.
Michal Barnett's ex-wife, Kristine, also faces a jury later this year.