Only 3 Wabash Township Board Republican candidates advance to general election

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Only 3 of 5 Republicans running for the Wabash Township Board will move forward to the general election.
The candidates include Debra Felix, Steve Kerkhove, Marcus Slifer, Jeffery Stefancic and Angela Yost.
As we've reported, the township is rebuilding after ex-Trustee Jennifer Teising was convicted of several felonies.
The township's firefighters are back after Teising fired them during her tenure.
The short- and long-term future of the fire department is a top issue among candidates.