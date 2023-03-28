One-year-old shooting victim shot by his sibling

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Mount Carmel, Clinton, Terre Haute, and Covington.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches a week and a half ago
has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White,
and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near
Elliston on the White River and will soon develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday night. On the Wabash, near Montezuma, on the White, near
Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

One-year-old shooting victim shot by his sibling

  • Updated
  • 0
One-year-old shot, killed at Romney Meadows apartments

Three Lafayette Police officers stand outside the door of an apartment at 504 Westchester Lane in Lafayette Tuesday afternoon. One-year-old Isaiah Johnson died of a gunshot wound Tuesday at the Romney Meadows apartment complex in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police have determined that Isaiah Johnson was killed by his five-year-old sibling in a shooting at the Romney Meadows apartment complex.

Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard said the call of a child not breathing came in around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 504 Westchester Lane. He said the call did not come from someone inside the apartment at the time the shot was fired, and no resuscitation was performed by first responders at the scene. 

According to a press release, detectives with the Lafayette Police Department determined Isaiah Johnson was shot by his sibling who was able to get access to the gun in the apartment.

Investigators could be seen photographing a car parked outside the apartment and entering and leaving the apartment earlier Tuesday evening.

Lafayette police are working closely with the Tippecanoe Coroner's Office, as the investigation remains ongoing.

The autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. 