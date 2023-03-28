One-year-old shooting victim shot by his sibling

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police have determined that Isaiah Johnson was killed by his five-year-old sibling in a shooting at the Romney Meadows apartment complex.
Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard said the call of a child not breathing came in around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at 504 Westchester Lane. He said the call did not come from someone inside the apartment at the time the shot was fired, and no resuscitation was performed by first responders at the scene.
According to a press release, detectives with the Lafayette Police Department determined Isaiah Johnson was shot by his sibling who was able to get access to the gun in the apartment.
Investigators could be seen photographing a car parked outside the apartment and entering and leaving the apartment earlier Tuesday evening.
Lafayette police are working closely with the Tippecanoe Coroner's Office, as the investigation remains ongoing.
The autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.