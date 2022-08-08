One suspect in custody after death in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 21-year-old suspect is in custody after what police say was a homicide in White County.
According to the White County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a 911 call Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. of a female who was shot. Arriving on scene they found 30-year-old Cayla Moore of Rockville in need of immediate medical aid She was transported to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
Police detained Randall Chamberlain, being held for investigation.
Sherriff Bill Brooks stated that they do not believe that there are any further suspects at large.
The case is currently under investigation.