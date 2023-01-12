One person injured in US 52 rollover crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U-S 52 and County Road 700 South. According to the sheriff's office a Ford Fusion was following a Subaru Legacy on 52. The Subaru slowed down to turn but the Ford did not. The Ford hit the Subaru and ended up overturned in a ditch.
The driver of the Subaru was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford was not injured.
Authorities say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.