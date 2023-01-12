 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person injured in US 52 rollover crash

  • 0
Ambulance generic

Generic Ambulance

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U-S 52 and County Road 700 South. According to the sheriff's office a Ford Fusion was following a Subaru Legacy on 52. The Subaru slowed down to turn but the Ford did not. The Ford hit the Subaru and ended up overturned in a ditch.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Authorities say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.