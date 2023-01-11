One person injured in U.S. 52 rollover crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 700 South.
According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion was following a Subaru Legacy on the highway. The driver of the Subaru slowed down to turn but the driver of the Ford did not.
The Ford hit the Subaru and ended up overturned in a ditch.
The driver of the Subaru was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
Authorities said they do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.