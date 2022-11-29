One person dies in Lafayette crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette.
At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police were called to a report of an elderly woman who was driving in the middle of the road into oncoming traffic.
She eventually side swiped a northbound vehicle near the intersection of Ninth and Sarasota Streets in Lafayette.
The woman was found slumped over and her vehicle continued to move after impact.
Police then stopped her vehicle and broke through her window where they attempted CPR.
She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police also say that she likely suffered a medical condition prior to the crash.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.