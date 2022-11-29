 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be associated with a
line of showers and storms. Gradient winds will gust to 45 mph
this afternoon and evening before the strongest winds arrive
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...STRONG WIND GUSTS TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY...

Low pressure will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight,
bringing a cold front through central Indiana. Southerly wind
gusts at 30 to as much as 45 MPH can be expected across central
Indiana today into tonight, particularly across the northwestern
half of the area. Wind gusts on Wednesday will be slightly lower,
topping out around 35 MPH.

Use caution if traveling today into Wednesday...especially if
operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as
holiday decorations.

One person dies in Lafayette crash

9th and Sarasota Deadly Crash

A tow truck removes a vehicle from the 2500 block of 9th Street following a deadly crash.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police were called to a report of an elderly woman who was driving in the middle of the road into oncoming traffic.

She eventually side swiped a northbound vehicle near the intersection of Ninth and Sarasota Streets in Lafayette.

The woman was found slumped over and her vehicle continued to move after impact.

Police then stopped her vehicle and broke through her window where they attempted CPR.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police also say that she likely suffered a medical condition prior to the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

