One person dies in a Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County last Friday.
At approximately 1:55 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police responded to an accident on U.S. 35 at Cass County Road 475 North.
ISP revealed that Curtis Burke of Royal Center, Ind., was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero southbound on U.S. 35 near Cass County Road 475 North. The Oldsmobile attempted to turn eastbound onto County Road 475 North, but pulled into the path of a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Megan Swisher, 32, Galveston, IN. The vehicles collided and came to rest in a wood line northeast of the intersection.
Curtis and a passenger in the Oldsmobile, Anna Davidson, 53, Royal Center, IN were flown from the crash scene, via medical helicopter, to a Fort Wayne hospital. Davidson died from her injuries, and Curtis remains in critical condition.
Swisher and two juvenile passengers in the Chevrolet were transported, via ambulance, to Logansport Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.
The crash is still under investigation, and no drugs or alcohol are believed to have contributed to the crash.