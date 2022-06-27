One person dead after two car crash on Wyandotte Road

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead and one hospitalized after a two car crash Monday morning. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:55 a.m. officers responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of CR 900 E and Wyandotte Road.
Officers arrived on the scene to find one of the drivers had died as a result of the crash.
According to officials, the vehicle also was carrying a juvenile passenger who was taken to IU Arnett for treatment.
The other vehicle's driver and passenger reported no injuries and were checked out by crews on the scene.
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office's initial investigation states vehicle 1, a white 2020 Chevrolet Trek was traveled west on Wyandotte Road. Vehicle 2, a white 2019 Ford Super Duty F350, traveled north on CR 900 E. Vehicle 1 entered the intersection and was struck by Vehicle 2 as it traveled north.
The investigation is currently ongoing.