One Person Dead After Single Vehicle Accident On Old State Road 25

  • Updated
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)--One person is dead as of now after a single vehicle accident. Two others were taken by helicopter to hospital according to Lieutenant Greg France with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office. 

The accident happened on the 6400 block of Old State Road 25. 

The Vehicle was going southbound in the area of Three-lane hill. The vehicle swerved off of the road for an unknown reason.  

As of now, it has not been confirmed how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash or why the vehicle swerved off the road. 

News 18 will provide updates as they become available. 

 

