One person charged in West Lafayette fatal hit and run

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Police Department has has located the car that was the center of a fatal hit-and-run investigation early Tuesday night.
WLPD found the driver of the Gold Buick Sudan in Brookston Wednesday.
The incident took place on the 1500 block of Kalberer Road. The car involved in the crash drove off before police officers arrived.
The suspect, who is identified as 34-year-old Trent Robinson of Brookston, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, which is a level four felony.
WLPD identified the victim as 25-year-old Zixuan Mo of West Lafayette. Zixuan was an international student from China, and last attend Purdue University in 2021.
WLPD issued a statement about the quick action that was taken to locate the suspect, saying that they are quote: "grateful for the swift public response that provided helpful information which contributed to a timely resolution of this investigation".