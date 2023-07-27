One-on-One Interview with Head Coach Ryan Walters at Big Ten Football Media Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2023 Big Ten Football Media Days have come to a close. We got to hear from the Head Coach of Purdue Football Ryan Walters took to the podium for the first time ever to discuss Boilermaker Football.
Sports 18 got a chance to speak with Walters individually before the press conference took place. Here’s how the interview went.
Interview:
Q: What expectations do you have heading into the new year?
Walters: “My expectations for those guys is to improve every day, and that’s what we’ve been doing since January. You know we’ve got a lot of work to do but I’m happy with where we’re at. They’ve been working their tails off and so we’re excited to show Purdue faithful what we’ve been working on.”
Q: What are some specific goals in fall camp that you hope this team will achieve?
Walters: “One to develop depth. We got a lot of guys from the transfer portal this off-season. So we have a veteran team, but a team that doesn’t have a lot of experience together. And so developing that team chemistry so that when you hit diverse moments throughout the season, throughout the course of a game, that you can trust the guy next to you and that they’ll do their job to try to get you the outcome that you desire.”
Q: Transfer players are huge right now especially with the transfer portal being as big as it is. So how important was it to you to get quality transfer players on your team?
Walters: “It was hugely important. You know obviously, Purdue had a lot of success a year ago. Going to the big ten championship game and a January second bowl game. A lot of production on that team a year ago left. So it was important to our staff to go through spring ball and be able to evaluate and identify the roster spots that we needed to go attack in the portal post-spring ball. You know we got a bunch of guys in the locker room who love football, so they immediately clicked. And they’ve been working their tails off so I’m excited about where they are right now.”
Q: How do you feel stepping into your first year as a head coach?
Walters: “. I mean this is a dream come true. This is something that I’ve wanted to do since I got into this profession. So I’ve been blessed to be around good people and my path has allowed me to be in front of people that have influenced me both as a coach and as a man. So now to be able to run my own program with the people that are in the building it’s a dream come true.”
Purdue kicks off its season against Fresno State on September second at noon.