One killed in rural Fountain County crash

KINGMAN, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a crash on fatal crash on US-41 at the SR-234 intersection. According to Indiana State Police, officers responded to a crash Tuesday evening involving a passenger car and semi-tractor trailer. 

72-year-old Anita Field from Covington was pronounced dead at the scene. 

ISP states initial investigation said that a 2024 Honda CR-V was traveling westbound on SR-234 approaching the intersection of US-41, where a 2022 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a trailer was traveling northbound. The driver of the Honda, Anita Field, failed to stop at the intersection and yield the right-of-way, striking the northbound Peterbilt. This caused the semi-tractor and trailer to overturn, blocking both lanes of US-41.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

