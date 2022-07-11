One injured saving children from morning house fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A person was severely injured saving a child from a early morning house fire in Lafayette. According to Lafayette Police, a passerby called 911 to report a house fire around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on Union Street.
The same person ran into the building and found 4 children sleeping inside and alerted them. Three of the children made it out on their own.
The fourth child was taken out by the unknown person, who then jumped out of a second-story window to escape the fire.
The person was reportedly severely injured and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
