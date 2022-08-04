 Skip to main content
One injured in rollover crash on Sagamore Parkway

Sagamore Parkway and Salisbury Street crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is injured from a crash in West Lafayette.

At 7:24 p.m., authorities responded to a 2-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sagamore Parkway and Salisbury Street.

According to West Lafayette Police, one of the vehicles ran through a red light, causing a white Ford Explorer to roll over, injuring the driver.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Both the passenger and driver of a white Toyota Camry were not injured.

Traffic was diverted for approximately 30 minutes before returning to normal.

News 18 will continue to provide updates as we learn more.