One dead in motorcycle crash with deer

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash involving a deer just west of Mulberry.
At 5:17 p.m. police responded to a crash on the intersection of Mulberry Jefferson Road and 600 West.
A motorcycle driver and passenger were traveling eastbound on Mulberry Jefferson Road where they encountered a deer. The motorcycle struck the deer as it ran onto the roadway.
The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries
The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.
News 18 will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.