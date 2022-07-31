 Skip to main content
One dead in motorcycle crash with deer

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash involving a deer just west of Mulberry.

At 5:17 p.m. police responded to a crash on the intersection of Mulberry Jefferson Road and 600 West.

A motorcycle driver and passenger were traveling eastbound on Mulberry Jefferson Road where they encountered a deer. The motorcycle struck the deer as it ran onto the roadway.

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries

The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

