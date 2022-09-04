One dead in Lafayette Walmart parking lot shooting

One female has been shot dead in the Walmart parking lot on Commerce Drive in Lafayette before 9 p.m. Sunday, Lafayette police confirmed.
The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male wearing a red t-shirt, gray hoodie and dark shorts.
Lafayette Police tell News 18 that he fled on foot west of the Commerce Drive Walmart parking lot.
The investigation is active. Investigators have yet to determine whether or not this shooting was targeted.
News 18 will provide updates as soon as they become available.