One arrested in hit and run involving 9-year-old

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 9-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Wednesday at 8:20 p.m., according to Lafayette police.
A group of children were attempting to cross SR 38 E. near the intersection of Poplar Ln. and SR 38 E. when the boy was struck. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
The child had minor injuries and was awake and responsive when checked out at the scene, according to Lieutenant Justin M. Hartman.
The driver and vehicle, Christian Dodson-Walker, 23, of Lafayette, was located later yesterday evening in the 3600 block of E. Chauncey Ct.
The investigation determined that he was the driver of the vehicle. Officers arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.