One arrested in connection to Remington death

REMINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — One person has been arrested in connection of a Remington woman's death. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute call around 8:41 p.m. Monday night.
Deputies arrived to find 24-year-old Patricia Conley in the residence, seeing she had suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jasper County Coroner.
One person, 41-year-old Shane Arnello has been arrested in connection of her death.
The investigation is ongoing and we will update the story when more information becomes available.