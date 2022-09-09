Omarion Dixon released from hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Omarion Dixon, the former Harrison football star and current Indiana State University football player, has returned home after a long hospital stay following a deadly car crash last month in Terre Haute. News was able to visit with Omarion and learn about his road to recovery.
Last month, Indiana State football player and Lafayette native, Omarion Dixon was in the car the of the accident that took 3 lives Terre Haute. The accident left him in critical condition, and after 18 days in the hospital, Omarion returned home. Even though he won't be able to walk for five more weeks, he's also ready to return to the sport he loves.
"I have that mentality that I'm gonna be straight forever," Dixon said. "So like I've got to keep pushing no matter what, because when in doubt, I still want to get back on the football field."
Playing ball again is not a question. Omarion says as a fact, his football career is not over. Now, not only playing for himself, but also the two other players in the car who lost their lives on that tragic day.
Two of the guys that played on the team, they were freshman," Dixon said. "I kind of took them in so I feel like I have to, because I know they're looking down. I have to show them that I'm willing to do this, and I'm doing it for them."
Omarion's drive to come back is inspiring. Stepping on the field again is not an if, or even a when for him, he already has his calendar marked for next season.
"I'll be back and ready to go. September 7. Our first game," he said.
While Omarion will not play again until year, Indiana State is playing Purdue in West Lafayette this weekend. He will reunite with his teammates and coaches for the first time, but to him, these guys are more than just teammates.
They are all family to me, so seeing all of them will be great," Dixon told News 18. "I know they'll be happy to see me roll out there, because I'm going to be rolling out their on my own."
Omarion's mindset for the future shows what a passionate athlete and strong person he is. Even when at his lowest, he stayed motivated.
"The mindset is to never give up," he said. "I know that my teammates are going to help me fight through anything I'm going through."
While this is just the start of his journey, he is already setting an example for young athletes everywhere that nothing is impossible.