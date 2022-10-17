 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Oldest campus building at Purdue University set for renovations

A picture of historic University Hall (left) compared to a rendering of proposed renovations.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University's oldest campus building is slated for renovations.

A $47 million project will transform University Hall into a front door for Purdue and the College of Liberal Arts. Most of the building's classrooms and offices will be converted into open-concept study spaces.

"When University Hall opened, among other things, it served as a library for students with a lot of gathering space and study space for them," Chief Operating Officer, Lori Sparger said. "As this restoration unfolds, we'll see a lot of that."

Sparger says the College of Liberal Arts' administrative offices and student support services will also relocate to University Hall.

"With more students on campus, it will be a great front door for Purdue, for the College of Liberal Arts, as students and prospective students tour the campus and see what the university has to offer them," Sparger said.

As part of the project, Heavilon Hall will be torn down and Beering and Stanley Coulter halls will also be renovated. 

Construction is expected to start in December next year and finish in July 2026.

