Oldest campus building at Purdue University set for renovations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University's oldest campus building is slated for renovations.
A $47 million project will transform University Hall into a front door for Purdue and the College of Liberal Arts. Most of the building's classrooms and offices will be converted into open-concept study spaces.
"When University Hall opened, among other things, it served as a library for students with a lot of gathering space and study space for them," Chief Operating Officer, Lori Sparger said. "As this restoration unfolds, we'll see a lot of that."
Sparger says the College of Liberal Arts' administrative offices and student support services will also relocate to University Hall.
"With more students on campus, it will be a great front door for Purdue, for the College of Liberal Arts, as students and prospective students tour the campus and see what the university has to offer them," Sparger said.
As part of the project, Heavilon Hall will be torn down and Beering and Stanley Coulter halls will also be renovated.
Construction is expected to start in December next year and finish in July 2026.