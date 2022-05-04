 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Old State Road 25 back open following crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Old SR 25 crash

TIPPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLF) — Old State Road 25 is back open starting Thursday after a Wednesday night crash. 

It happened last night on Old State Road 25 near State Road 225. That portion of the road was closed Wednesday night, but News 18 spoke with the Tippecanoe Country Sheriff's Department earlier Thursday morning. 

The road is now back open, but details are limited right now. News 18 is waiting on a press release with more information on the crash.

Of course, News 18 will provide those updates on air and online when they become available to us. 

