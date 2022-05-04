Old State Road 25 back open following crash

TIPPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLF) — Old State Road 25 is back open starting Thursday after a Wednesday night crash.
It happened last night on Old State Road 25 near State Road 225. That portion of the road was closed Wednesday night, but News 18 spoke with the Tippecanoe Country Sheriff's Department earlier Thursday morning.
The road is now back open, but details are limited right now. News 18 is waiting on a press release with more information on the crash.
Of course, News 18 will provide those updates on air and online when they become available to us.