Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Monday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 7.5 feet Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Old is new in downtown Lafayette with the Gibson Apartments

  • Updated
  • 0
Gibson Apartments

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Amidst all of the construction noise downtown, sits a project you might have overlooked. The sounds of construction can be found nearly everywhere you go in Downtown Lafayette, NEW construction that is.

At 530 Main Street, those sounds of construction are muffled by the thick brick walls of The Gibson.

Instead of tearing down 530 Main Street, Chad Gibson took the time to preserve the past for future generations to enjoy.

"As far as the building itself, everything you see we started from scratch," said owner Chad Gibson.

The new blue exterior of The Gibson sandwiches McCord's Candies on the corner of Sixth and Main.

(Chad Gibson)

Chad said, "To see all the details with the cornices and soffit and facia the window corbels to see all of that come back to life with painting, that was pretty neat."

Chad Gibson and his wife purchased the property at 530 Main street two years ago with the plans of renovating it to create new apartments.

Shortly after, they purchased its near-twin around the corner.

After completely gutting both buildings and connecting them the renovations began.

Dennis Carson, Chad's wife, and owner said, "We want to preserve those things and enhance those things, it really gives a unique character to the building"

Each floor has been completely redone with modern electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and windows that are sensitive to the historical features of the building.

"Everything," Said Chad. "We put in the elevator, we put in the rooftop patio, two new stairwells. All the rooms are new. Everything is updated.

Lafayette Director of Economic Development, Dennis Carson said investment in the renovation of older buildings just makes Lafayette more attractive to other businesses and investors.

"It adds a lot of vibrance and vitality to the downtown. It brings more people to live downtown. So we're really excited about this project and it really just adds to what's already going on in the city," said Dennis.

"We probably have more traditional retail downtown than we have had in literally in decades. For serving the people who live downtown, but also attracting people to come downtown for these services and to experience downtown too."

The Gibsons were inspired to buy a historic downtown building after seeing other historic downtowns around the midwest.

"Just traveling around Indiana and other places and seeing the downtown areas in other locations and cities and seeing what's been done with those buildings it's fun to think we can come back to home and do the same things," said owner Chad Gibson. "That's been the biggest part for us is seeing the old buildings come back to life."

The Gibson is still receiving its finishing touches. Chad Gibson is encouraging anyone interested in renting an apartment to check them out online.

