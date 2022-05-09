Old is new in downtown Lafayette with the Gibson Apartments

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Amidst all of the construction noise downtown, sits a project you might have overlooked. The sounds of construction can be found nearly everywhere you go in Downtown Lafayette, NEW construction that is.
At 530 Main Street, those sounds of construction are muffled by the thick brick walls of The Gibson.
Instead of tearing down 530 Main Street, Chad Gibson took the time to preserve the past for future generations to enjoy.
"As far as the building itself, everything you see we started from scratch," said owner Chad Gibson.
The new blue exterior of The Gibson sandwiches McCord's Candies on the corner of Sixth and Main.
(Chad Gibson)
Chad said, "To see all the details with the cornices and soffit and facia the window corbels to see all of that come back to life with painting, that was pretty neat."
Chad Gibson and his wife purchased the property at 530 Main street two years ago with the plans of renovating it to create new apartments.
Shortly after, they purchased its near-twin around the corner.
After completely gutting both buildings and connecting them the renovations began.
Dennis Carson, Chad's wife, and owner said, "We want to preserve those things and enhance those things, it really gives a unique character to the building"
Each floor has been completely redone with modern electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and windows that are sensitive to the historical features of the building.
"Everything," Said Chad. "We put in the elevator, we put in the rooftop patio, two new stairwells. All the rooms are new. Everything is updated.
Lafayette Director of Economic Development, Dennis Carson said investment in the renovation of older buildings just makes Lafayette more attractive to other businesses and investors.
"It adds a lot of vibrance and vitality to the downtown. It brings more people to live downtown. So we're really excited about this project and it really just adds to what's already going on in the city," said Dennis.
"We probably have more traditional retail downtown than we have had in literally in decades. For serving the people who live downtown, but also attracting people to come downtown for these services and to experience downtown too."
The Gibsons were inspired to buy a historic downtown building after seeing other historic downtowns around the midwest.
"Just traveling around Indiana and other places and seeing the downtown areas in other locations and cities and seeing what's been done with those buildings it's fun to think we can come back to home and do the same things," said owner Chad Gibson. "That's been the biggest part for us is seeing the old buildings come back to life."
The Gibson is still receiving its finishing touches. Chad Gibson is encouraging anyone interested in renting an apartment to check them out online.