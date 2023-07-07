 Skip to main content
Officials searching for missing Goodland teen

  Updated
  • 0
David Spencer missing teen

GOODLAND, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials in Newton County are searching for a teen missing since early Friday morning.

David Spencer Jr.  of Goodland is described at 5 foot 11 inches, 220 pounds with a muscular build.

He was last seen driving 99 Honda Civic silver with driver side front fender and driver door black black and red seat covers. Indiana plate number 822RHL

Has ties to Newton county and Lake county Indiana and North Carolina

Anyone with information should call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office 219-474-5661.

David Spencer missing teen 2

