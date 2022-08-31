Officials release images of suspects in school bus damage investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sherriff's Office released images of possible suspects in a case involving extensive damage to several school buses.
According to officials, the pictures were taken the night several buses, along with fencing and playground equipment were damaged at Wea Elementary and Wea Middle School.
They are asking for help identifying the individuals and the vehicle as well as anyone who would have information about who would have been at the school on Saturday the 27 from 11:20 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday the 28.
If you have any information you can submit it through the WeTip hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or the SaferWatch app on a phone.