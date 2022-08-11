Officials release identity of body found near Tippecanoe river

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found along the north bank of the Tippecanoe River. 59-year-old Patrick Kelly was found deceased on August 10.
At around 1:30 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a boater that had found a person along the the Tippecanoe River.
That person appeared to be dead.
Sheriff's deputies were called to the 73-hundred block of County Road East 975 North and found a man's body along the shore of the river.
Deputies confirmed Kelly was dead.
They say Kelly appeared to have been fishing from a kayak and left the kayak to sit along the shore.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.