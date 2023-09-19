Officials release identities of two killed in late night crash on U.S. 52

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- Officials have released the names of the two people killed in a overnight crash at the intersection of U.S. 52 and 400 West .
According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner, 56-year-old Kimberly Burge and 17-year-old Jayden Harvey, both from Benton County, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Indiana State Police say the incident occurred Monday night around 9:30 p.m. when a Jeep headed North on 400 West crashed into the driver's side of a Pontiac headed West on U.S. 52. Both Kimberly and Jayden were in the Pontiac.
The driver and passenger of the Jeep were taken to nearby area hospitals with unknown injuries at the time.
Officers say they are still investigating the crash, and we will update you as more information becomes available.