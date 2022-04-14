 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday will lead to lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding
could last into next week in lower parts of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 11.8 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Howard, Tippecanoe, Warren, Tipton, Fountain, Clinton
and Carroll Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Officials flip switch on heat, electricity power plant near Purdue

  • Updated
  • 0
New Duke Energy power plant

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new power plant near Purdue University now brings electricity to the homes of Duke Energy customers. 

Flipping the light switch on a 16-megawatt natural gas-powered plant near Purdue is something that Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar said is a moment was a long time in the making.

"We think we know sometimes all that goes into making a plant like this rise from the ground but behind the scenes, there's a lot of work that has to happen," Pinegar said.

Heat generated by the plant creates 150-thousand pounds of steam an hour. The steam is then sold to Purdue to heat its campus buildings and provide hot water. Purdue President Mitch Daniels said that's the Boilermaker way.

"Purdue people forever have been about the business of making life more efficient. ... The new facility that we're celebrating today will certainly do that," Daniels said.

Officials say the combined heat and power plant is more environmentally friendly than traditional plants.

"It will enable the maximum utilization of the energy being generated there, much of which might otherwise be wasted," Daniels said.

The partnership is another step forward for Duke and Purdue in their efforts in reducing their carbon footprint.

"It marks not the first but a very important landmark in our partnership with Duke Energy. One we look forward to extending in ways in the future we haven't devised yet," Daniels said.

"We're not near done. This is really just the beginning of our adventure with Purdue University," Pinegar said.

Duke estimates the new plant will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 50,000 metric tons; that's the equivalent of 10,000 passenger cars.

