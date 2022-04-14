Officials flip switch on heat, electricity power plant near Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new power plant near Purdue University now brings electricity to the homes of Duke Energy customers.
Flipping the light switch on a 16-megawatt natural gas-powered plant near Purdue is something that Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar said is a moment was a long time in the making.
"We think we know sometimes all that goes into making a plant like this rise from the ground but behind the scenes, there's a lot of work that has to happen," Pinegar said.
Heat generated by the plant creates 150-thousand pounds of steam an hour. The steam is then sold to Purdue to heat its campus buildings and provide hot water. Purdue President Mitch Daniels said that's the Boilermaker way.
"Purdue people forever have been about the business of making life more efficient. ... The new facility that we're celebrating today will certainly do that," Daniels said.
Officials say the combined heat and power plant is more environmentally friendly than traditional plants.
"It will enable the maximum utilization of the energy being generated there, much of which might otherwise be wasted," Daniels said.
The partnership is another step forward for Duke and Purdue in their efforts in reducing their carbon footprint.
"It marks not the first but a very important landmark in our partnership with Duke Energy. One we look forward to extending in ways in the future we haven't devised yet," Daniels said.
"We're not near done. This is really just the beginning of our adventure with Purdue University," Pinegar said.
Duke estimates the new plant will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 50,000 metric tons; that's the equivalent of 10,000 passenger cars.