Officers recover body from Tippecanoe River in White County

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana Conservation Officers have launched an investigating after a body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River Thursday in Monticello.
According to a DNR released statement, around 6 p.m. on May 18, White County 911 received a call from a resident on Bluewater Drive reporting what appeared to be body in the river.
First responders and the White County Coroner recovered the body of 42-year-old Justin T. Younkin of Monticello.
Cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Anyone with information of Younkin’s last whereabouts is encouraged to call Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.